Dr. Rashid Al Naqbi: Community dialogue enriches Gov. departments with constructive ideas

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi stressed that the dialogue is an important pillar in providing useful insights and ideas that strengthen the various plans of government institutions.

Al Naqbi explained that the session, which was organised within the framework of tolerance initiatives, included representatives of various local and federal governmental departments and institutions, as well as some participants from the private sector and a number of community leaders and figures.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi has praised the outcomes of the session, highlighting its positive impact on the society.