Khorfakkan departments discuss development proposals for the business sectors

This came during an intensive brainstorming session organised by the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, as part of its initiatives in the “Year of Tolerance” in cooperation with the municipality, at the Al Rafisa Dam Rest.

The session resulted in a number of recommendations for participants focused on ways to develop the commercial and industrial sector, in addition to discussing some of the proposals that stimulate the tourism sector and exploit the city's components in this context.

The participants suggested organising an open forum for tolerance, a number of charitable initiatives, honouring non-Muslim dignitaries with achievements and fingerprints in the city, strengthening the role of the suburban councils and supporting their community initiatives, forming a knowledge team in the municipal council and a coordinating committee.