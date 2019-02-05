Hana Al Suwaidi: SICFAB promotes efforts in the environmental field

Al Suwaidi said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the forum will discuss over four days four basic themes, to preserve biodiversity and nature.

Al Suwaidi added that the support and attention of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for Environmental Affairs, has had a great impact on the continuation and development of this forum over the past years of the life of the Forum, and His Highness was keen to attend the forum and enrich the discussion and put forward ideas that contributed to highlighting many of the pressing environmental issues that will enhance awareness and knowledge on biodiversity issues and find solutions that contribute to the international efforts in this area.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that on 16 October 2017, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a plan to transfer 15% of the area of the Emirate of Sharjah to nature reserves.