In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed stressed that the City of Sharjah is a physically disabled-friendly city. He added that the city deserve that recognition for focusing on this segment of the society.

The Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS, confirmed the participation of more than 1,400 participants from 50 countries, where he wished them success.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi concluded by thanking all the contributors.