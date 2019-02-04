Sharjah Crown Prince attends launch of SICFAB 20th edition

The forum will last for four days with the participation of one hundred and twenty experts from twenty-two countries.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), delivered a speech in which she thanked and praised His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his efforts in the field of environment.

She also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for the guidance and relentless follow-up, and launching the forum.

Al Suwaidi indicated the great work that is done by Sharjah in the field of environment. She added that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has announced on 16 October 2017 a plan to convert 15% of the emirate land to a natural reserves, which has been achieved today.

The audience watched a visual presentation of His Highness’s Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, efforts in preserving the environment, history of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, and topics of the forum.