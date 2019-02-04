Ruler of Sharjah opens Egyptian Dar al-Kutub in Bab Al Khalq

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has congratulated the intellectuals for reopening this important cultural historical monument which is a source of cultural inspiration.

Commenting on the event, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless Egypt and its wise leadership, wishing the brotherly country further prosperity.

During the ceremony, a short documentary film was screened showing the stages of the development of the Egyptian Dar al-Kutub, which is the first national library in the Arab world. The documentary film has highlighted the significant role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting the renovation process, praising His Highness’ generous grant of 30 million Egyptian pounds which has remarkably contributed in development of Dar al-Kutub’s various services and facilities.

During the event, Dr. Hesham Azmi, Chairman of the General Authority of the National Library and Archives in Cairo, has further lauded His Highness’ generous grant which underscores his constant support to enhance the Arab culture in general and of Egyptian culture in particular, adding that His Highness has financed the establishment of the Egyptian National Library and Archives in Fustat, Egypt.

For her part, Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem, Egyptian Minister of Culture, said that the reopening of the Dar al-Kutub will promote Egyptian culture, stressing that the building has become a cultural monument. The Egyptian Minister of Culture has further lauded the crucial efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mostafa Madbouli, the Prime Minister, has also lauded the distinguished role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which helps to enhance the establishment of various cultural and artistic monuments.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouli stressed that the opening of the Dar al-Kutub in its historic place is an important message that Egypt will remain a beacon of culture.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by the Prime Minister of Egypt, unveil plaque, marking the Dar al-Kutub’s official opening. Then, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured Dar al-Kutub’s different halls.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah transcribed his words in the Dar al-Kutub’s VIP guest register.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also presented to the Egyptian Dar al-Kutub in Bab Al Khalq, a collection of his literary and historical publications, which are rich in information and are important references to the history and heritage of the Arab region in all times.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, top officials, and media representatives.