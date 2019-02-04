Saif Al Midfa: Expo Sharjah is ready to launch National Career Exhibition

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Career Fair is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies [EIBFS] with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This event is the one-of-its-kind in the Emirate, offering employment opportunities for graduates in the banking and financial sector.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah has highlighted the importance of the 21st National Career Exhibition, as one of the most important platforms in offering and providing training, qualification and employment opportunities for several citizens.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa added that the National Career Exhibition has succeeded over the past two decades to provide thousands of career and training opportunities for young graduates in the public and private sectors, stressing the importance of the exhibition for the government and private institutions and the job seekers.