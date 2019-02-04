Kalba City Municipality: Outcome of Wadi Al Helou tree-planting project is 17 thousand trees

The Kalba City Municipality announced that the project’s implementation will start on next Wednesday, in conjunction with the National Environment Day.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba Municipality, said that the Municipality is keen to achieve its objectives, in line with its 2019 strategic plan, stressing on its distinguished afforestation efforts to increase the green area and plant across the mountains.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi has further added that the afforestation project comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He has lauded the various of plants in the area which reflects the aesthetic appearance of the Wadi Al Helou, which is one of the tourist attractions in the emirate and the country.

Al Naqbi has praised the Municipality’s various efforts to promote the processes of regeneration and beautification of the city, providing them with a variety of outdoor facilities that serve the public.