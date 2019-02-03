Thabet Al Tarifi: SM operates 24 hours to deal with weather fluctuations

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality (SM), said that the Municipality is ready to deal with all cases through teams and qualified cadres, who are ready to tackle any issue on the spot especially in light of increasing rainfall.

The Municipality announced its readiness to deal with all calls and reports on 993, in light of the rain that affected different parts of the country. It called on all residents and visitors to be vigilant, avoid the flood areas, drive with caution and attention, and not to be preoccupied with taking photograph while driving wishing everyone safety, and happy time during the beautiful winter atmosphere.