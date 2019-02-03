“Sharjah Airport Free Zone” launches final phase of “New Warehouses” project

The project comes in response to the growing demand from investors for facilities and services, and as a continuation to the free zone’s efforts in attracting investments from various sectors.

The project is expected to be completed by the 4th quarter of this year, and about 70% of the construction of the project has been completed, which will consist of modern warehouses with an area of 600 square meters each. Each warehouse is equipped with basic and advanced equipment, as well as inbuilt air conditioned offices, and basic facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms. The warehouses also contain innovative roofing systems that reduce heat intake, which contributes to the conservation of resources, and provides high levels of security and safety.

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, stated that developing and constructing new warehouses in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, constitutes a message to investors that the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone is moving forward with its plans to develop its infrastructure in order to meet the needs of its customers.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the new warehouses will provide investors with a competitive advantage, since they are built in such way that multiple warehouses can be combined together and be used as larger facilities for both manufacturing and logistic purposes. He stressed the free zone’s commitment to enhancing its position as a prominent free zone known for its services and initiatives, as well as attracting foreign investments to the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Mazrouei said, "The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone provides unique and comprehensive facilities and services to its customers. The free zone features housing facilities for workers, and licensing services that do not take longer than one hour. The free zone also offers other facilities in terms of rent and long-term fees that provide companies with flexibility, which makes Sharjah Airport International Free Zone a global platform for manufacturers and retailers looking to invest in local markets and expand their activities into regional and global markets.”

“We expect that the final phase of the “New Warehouses” Project will be ready for occupancy by the end of 2019, which will help to enhance the free zone’s status as an essential pillar in attracting foreign investments from key sectors in order to support the economic diversification plans." added Al Mazrouei.

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone offers a variety of advantages to investors, including superior infrastructure and facilities, a single window solution for all administrative services, several tax exemptions, repatriation of capital and profits, full business ownership, and easy access to global markets.

The free zone offers investors diverse incentives such as 100% business ownership, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, 100% corporate and individual income tax exemptions, 100 % import and export tax exemptions, the availability of services throughout the year, the issuance of all licenses and permits within 24 hours, a 24-hour hotline that ensures the immediate provision of equipment and labour, 24-hour security within the free zone, and the availability of labour accommodation within the free zone.