Sharjah Ruler visits the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also underscored the important role of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates which constantly works to consolidate the values of Islam and eradicate extremism, lauding their generous invitation to meet with students of Al-Azhar University, who come from 107 different countries around the world.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday afternoon in the main hall of the Sheikh Zayed Center for Teaching Arabic for Non Natives, as part of His Highness’ visit to the headquarters of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During his opening speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has praised the wisdom of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, expressing his appreciation to Al-Azhar curriculum and its Islamic education.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further hailed the distinguished efforts of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates, highlighting its significant role and rich experience.

During the welcoming reception, held by Al-Azhar University, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by a large number of students, members of the University’s administrative and teaching staff. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was also received by Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Al-Qousy, Deputy Chairman of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates, Osama Yassin, and Dr. Mohammad Al-Maharsawi, President of Al-Azhar University.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has highlighted the most prominent activities of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates in the field of countering radical thought, spreading the true religion with its moderate approach, facilitating the sponsoring of different students from around the world.

He also reviewed the Organisation’s most important publications that support its programs and objectives. He also reviewed a living example of the teaching methods and methods used by the organisation and the university.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Al-Qousy, Deputy Chairman of the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates has expressed his appreciation with the visit, stressing that the reception instills the values of islam and strengthens Muslims unity.

For his part, Dr. Mohammad Al-Maharsawi, President of Al-Azhar University stressed his keenness to promote scientific and cultural cooperation between Al-Azhar University and various educational institutions in the United Arab Emirates, praising of His Highness’ visit which reflects the historical relations between Egypt and the UAE, ensuring the cooperation between them in spreading the values of peace, tolerance and human brotherhood.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees enjoyed several musical performances that were performed by Al-Azhar University’s several students. His Highness also received a commemorative shield and a work of art from the University.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented a number of his publications and writings as a gift to the organisation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).