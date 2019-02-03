Sharjah Ruler meets Grand Imam of Al Azhar

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar exchanged cordial talks on a number of issues of common interests. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also expressed his happiness with the upcoming visit of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar to the United Arab Emirates to attend the Global Conference of Human Fraternity, which will witness the attendance of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, stressing the importance of this event and its positive impact on fraternity and peaceful coexistence.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has also praised the pioneering role played by Al Azhar Al-Sharif to spread the moderate values of Islam and combat extremism in the Arab and Muslim world, stressing the need to support Al Azhar education and curriculum.

For his part, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar welcomed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, lauding his efforts in supporting the Arab culture and the intellectual, cultural, and Islamic heritage , stressing on Al Azhar’s religious and educational importance in strengthening world peace.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).