SCC’s Committee discusses various ways of investing in people

  • Sunday 03, February 2019 in 11:05 AM
Sharjah 24: The Committee on Health, Social and Labor Affairs of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) of the Emirate of Sharjah has discussed the preparation to hold its seminar, which comes as part of its work for the fourth regular session of the ninth Legislative Chapter, With the participation of a number of government agencies.
The seminar will highlight the significant role of the emirate of Sharjah, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,  to ensure a healthy environment for human well-being and provide a decent life for all segments of the society.
 
The seminar sheds light on a number of objectives that reflect the keenness of various government agencies to implement various initiatives that ensure the stability of society and improve human well-being. 
 
The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and members.