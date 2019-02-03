Al Khalidiya Suburb Council’s humanitarian initiative highlights elderly people’s crucial roles

Underscoring the elderly people’s crucial roles, the Council’s voluntary team have arranged a number of visits to the elderly citizens who need constant care and attention, including a number of female citizens who were in their families' homes.

The visit comes in line with the Council’s keenness to provide various services needed by individuals and families, especially the older patients who constantly need special health services.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, has stressed the achievement of the Council initiative's objectives which aim ensure elderly people’s health and social affairs.

His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri stressed that the Council’s humanitarian initiative aims to improve communication with Emiratis, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to serve family members and maintain elderly health and wellbeing.

Several elderly people have expressed their happiness with the initiative which boosts their spirits.