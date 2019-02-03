Sultan bin Ahmed crowns winners of “Sharjah Ruler Cup Int’l Show Jumping Championship”

During the four-day sport event, Emirati athlete, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi has won the title of His Highness Sharjah Ruler Cup International Show Jumping Championship, with the four contestants, Swedish athlete Evelina Tufek, Swiss athlete Janica Springer, UAE Athlete Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri, Saudi athlete Khalid Abdelrahman, who won the second, third, fourth, fifth places respectively. The top five winners will be qualified for the World Cup in Sweden in April.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club (SERC); His Excellency Issa Hilal , Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC); His Excellency Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the UAE Equestrian Federation; Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyai, General Manager of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club; and Patrick Aoun, Regional Brand Manager Longines.