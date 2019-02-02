Afaf Al Marri: SAVW concludes ‘Year of Zayed’, gears up for ‘Year of Tolerance’

Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, (SSSD), Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the SAVW, said that the award saw various initiatives that are commensurate with the scope of the prize for the symbolism of the year that embodied the centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the symbol of giving.

Al Marri praised the high directives and continuous care of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for placing Sharjah in the vanguard of voluntary work in various fields of charity, humanitarianism and culture.

Al Marri added that the award, through its team and partners from government and private institutions, is fully prepared to welcome the “Year of Tolerance”, especially that we are receiving 2019 with the launch of Voluntary Forum at which the UAE and GCC’s voluntary experience was displayed through hosting a number of pioneers in voluntary work from the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries.