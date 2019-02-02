Sharjah Contact Centre, SCTDA discuss cooperation in Khorfakkan

Eng. Khaled Omar Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Contact Centre received Ashwaq Yousef Al Naqbi, Director of the Eastern Region Office of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Khorfakkan, at the Centre’s headquarters in Khorfakkan. The two sides discussed means of benefiting from the services offered by both parties. They also proposed a number of proposals to enhance mutual cooperation in the area of tourism in the emirate and its regions.

Engineer Khalid Al Naqbi sad that the Centre is always keen to strengthen its relationship with all government agencies in Sharjah. Our cooperation with the SCTDA enhances the effectiveness of the services provided by the Authority to the public.

Al Naqbi pointed to the importance of highlighting the tourism aspect is to attract visitors and tourists in the Emirate of Sharjah and to spread the programmes organised by the Authority to different segments of society.