‘Real Estate Directorate’ in Kalba holds brainstorming session on 2019 plans

The session aimed at setting the time plan for the activities and events the branch will implement in the next phase, discussing the plan of implementing the initiatives of the branch during 2019, in addition to defining the professional and functional objectives of the branch and all its employees.

This session comes in line with the wise directives and vision of the leadership and the senior management of the Directorate headed by its director general Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi to motivate employees to think creatively and highlight the importance of the commitment of government departments in the country to the highest level of government performance and excellence.

Khalid Ibrahim stressed the importance of this session in developing an advancing business plan for the branch in 2019 based on a clear vision aimed at raising the level of institutional performance to provide excellent services that meet the current and future needs of the citizens and residents of the city and achieve the happiness of customers and employees alike.

He added that the brainstorming session is a practical response to the guidance of our leadership in improving government services and motivating the creative workforce as the cornerstone for achieving happiness and well-being, which is an essential objective in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and the UAE in general.

He confirmed that the meeting was an ideal platform for the success of the comprehensive development of all activities in line with the requirements of the rapid development process in the Emirate of Sharjah by focusing on innovative ideas that pave the way for improving the job performance and achieving excellence and leadership in various fields, both the current and the new, which we plan to implement during the current year.