SEWA examines 597 water tanks in commercial and residential buildings in 2018

Eng. Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, confirmed that the inspection and testing process comes within the framework of the new services provided by the Authority to implement the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to ensure provision of best services to residents of the emirate and to conserves water resources.

He pointed out that the preservation of water purity and its suitability for use is not the sole responsibility of SEWA, but rather that of the individuals who must participate in maintaining the validity and quality of water through periodic monitoring of the cleaning and maintenance of water tanks and not leaving them uncleaned for months and years, which result in affecting the water properties and activating harmful bacteria that affects people’s health.

He explained that the water pumped by the Authority to the main water network, which reaches the tanks is of high quality and within the standards of the World Health Organisation, pointing to the importance of installation of ground and upper tanks suitable for each house and project and follow the correct water storage specifications.