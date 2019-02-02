Brig. Gen. Bin Amer honours members of “Let’s Recover” programme

He honoured doctors, psychologists and social workers participating in the programme in the presence of Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director General the Punitive and Correctional Establishment of Sharjah Police, Obaid Al Kindi, Director of Khorfakkan Hospital, as well as a number of Punitive and Correctional Establishment’s officers.

The programme aims to educate inmates about the danger of falling prey to narcotics and psychotropic substances as well as the negative effects of this erroneous actions, which result in devastating consequences on the individual and the society.

The programme also aims to direct inmates to correct behaviours that result from drug abuse and replace them with positive behaviours leading to a new life that has positive impact on both the individual and the society.

The participants presented a series of diverse lectures along with presentation of reportage and photos of some affected by the damage of narcotic and psychotropic substances, highlighting their negative effects on the functions of the body systems, causes of drug addiction and methods of treatment. A narration of some true to life stories that greatly inspired recipients of detainees were also dealt with in the lectures.