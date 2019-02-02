Empowering youth is key to the future, say Rubu’ Qarn and Federal Youth Authority

The statement came during a Federal Youth Authority Meeting chaired by Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei with Rubu’ Qarn Foundation’s Board of Trustees represented by Noura Ahmed Al Noman, Erum Muzher Alavi, Reem Bin Karam and Sheikha Aisha Bint Khalid Al Qassimi.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui said: “We are proud of the UAE’s youth work model, based on the partnership between the Federal Youth Authority and other private and government organisations in the country. This partnership will help us implement more innovative projects and initiatives essential to empower the youth, refine their talents and skills, and unleash their full potential.”

Al Mazrui also praised the sustained support and efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, in empowering Emirati youth to be the future leaders and nation builders, via innovative projects and initiatives.

Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, and member of Rubu’ Qarn Board of Trustees, said: “This meeting is a forward step in strengthening our cooperation with all organisations that develop youth abilities and skills. It also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directions of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, in nurturing a new generation of leaders and innovators in economy, culture, science, arts, and others.

We want to raise a self-confident young generation, able to express their sense of identity through creativity.

“We hope this will have a positive impact on UAE youth and contribute to achieving the vision of our country and its development process by building a knowledge-based society and economy with human capital as a core element.”

The meeting, held at Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn, aimed to enhance cooperation between the two bodies and discuss promoting ties between all UAE youth entities to improve education, health, sport, family, and knowledge related services to the youth. These entities will work together to implement several youth-driven projects and initiatives in Sharjah and the wider UAE, in view of the UAE strategic vision.

Rubu’ Qarn will also support the Sharjah Youth Council – a Federal Youth Authority initiative – and liaise between Emirati youth and the decision makers in Sharjah. The two entities discussed ways to encourage creative thinking and innovation, as part of the UAE leadership’s commitment to the UAE’s youth.