Apleona SAM Facility Management (SANED) achieves 3 ISO certificates

The meeting was attended by Dr. Gert Riegel, Chairman of SANED, Mohamed Bin Issa, Vice Chairman, Ibrahim Al Houti, Board Member, Sultan Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer, and Ihab Assi, Chief Operating Officer.

Sultan Al Ketbi and Ihab Assi presented to the Board of Directors the most important ongoing and planned projects during the coming period, and It was emphasised that SANED has renewed all facilities management contracts signed since its establishment in 2016.

The Board of Directors announced that the company has achieved three ISO certifications: ISO 9001: 2015 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and OHSAS 18001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management, noting that the company's team has already received the necessary training to ensure that these certificates are applied in all company operations.

Dr. Riegel after the meeting: "SANED has achieved significant progress in its operations over the past year, which has resulted in the renewal of all contracts in addiction to inking new orders, which indicates the level of success achieved by the company in a short period, and reflects its ability to reach greater competitiveness and serve wider industries”.

Sultan Al Ketbi said that SANED is seeking further development in terms of additional certificates. These certificates will be enrolled in the projects managed by the company to improve its practices and enhance its services, which will automatically reflect in the quality and value added at the facilities managed by the company.

SANED provides to its clients world-class Integrated Facilities Management Services including a range of relevant technical services and sustainability initiatives aimed to reducing energy and water consumption. The company also has an in-house service division providing cleaning and security services, covering both government and private sectors.