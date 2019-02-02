8 recommendations on "Sharjah Awqaf" to be presented at SCC

The Committee for the preparation of draft recommendations of SCC confirmed the Council's role in empowering and supporting the role of Awqaf Department in Sharjah in continuing its efforts to promote Waqf investments and development.

During the discussion of the Department's policy, the Committee discussed various topics raised by members of the Council at ninth ordinary meeting of the ninth Legislative Chapter.

During its meeting, the Committee formulated eight recommendations in the light of the discussion of the members of the Council at the previous session to discuss the Department's policy and to inform them of the recommendations made by members of the Council.