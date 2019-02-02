Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council discusses the Sharjah Education Plan in 2019

The meeting discussed the operational plan for 2019 of the Sharjah Education Council. The Board approved initiatives and programs that are in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which focuses on the strategic objectives of the Sharjah Education Council.

Mohammed Saif Al Dahoori, Vice-Chairman of the Council, said that this year's plan will be renewed and include important initiatives that serve the student, teacher, guardian and community institutions, as well as the “Year of Tolerance” 2019.

Ahmed Rashid Al Hindasi, Chairman of the Finance Committee pointed out that in 2019 Plan, the Board strives to support the Council's initiatives in 2019, financially and morally, by seeking sponsorship for our initiatives and programs, which we hope will be of exceptional quality.