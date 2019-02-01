Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence wins golden axe award

Khorfakkan Civil Defence Centre won the golden axe award for excellence and, the Headquarter Civil Defence Centre won the bronze axe, in addition to achieving excellence in the results of performance indicators for the management of prevention and safety.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence in Sharjah, confirmed that the system of axes of excellence is applied for the first time at the level of the centres. He added that the Khorfakkan Centre achievement is the result of the efforts of an integrated team of centers, with a clear target that was established and linked to strategic indicators.

He continued that the real objective behind the evaluation system is to determine the readiness of the team for any emergency.

Al Naqbi noted that the achievement of excellence in the results of the Protection and Prevention Department is a reflection of the initiatives and projects implemented during the past year, such as the inspections of buildings and facilities and raising the level of compliance of the establishments with safety and safety requirements.

He thanked the General Directorate of Civil Defence for its efforts in adopting and introducing excellence programmes. He also congratulated all department’s employees.