Sultan bin Ahmed inspects IWAS World Games 2019’s final preparations

This is Sharjah’s second time being awarded the bid to host the IWAS World Games in recognition of its success in hosting the 2011 edition, which saw participation of 49 countries and a remarkable number of globally acclaimed athletes. IWAS 2011 featured seven sporting disciplines, featuring 564 players.

During his visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi inspected gyms and training facilities, as well as the sporting arenas for the IWAS 2019, which will present participating athletes the opportunity to earn ranking points and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS 2019; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Head of the Media Committee; and several committee representatives and Sharjah Police officials were also part of this visit.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi underlined Sharjah’s keenness to offering the highest standard of infrastructure and organisation to all of IWAS’s teams, players, and competitions in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah.

He added: “Sharjah is a hub for humanitarian initiatives and community events. IWAS 2019 coincides with the recognition of Sharjah as an ‘Accessible City for Physically Disabled’, a title that reflects the emirate’s role in caring for and supporting this important segment of society, and offering the facilities and services they need to further their achievements.”

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped, said: “Sharjah has always been an inclusive, humane and people-friendly city dedicated to fulfilling the various needs of people with different abilities by providing them with an integrated infrastructure to help realise their aspirations. We are looking forward to welcoming the IWAS World Games for the second time to the emirate of Sharjah, and hope we will be able to build the success of the previous events by host an unforgettable event.”

He continued: The 2019 edition will bring together a selection of the world’s top athletes who are blessed with great abilities and high ambitions to compete honorably in Sharjah. The venues are ready, and reinforced with world-class equipment to facilitate all games in the championship. We hope IWAS 2019 will achieve the aspirations of both the organisers and athletes, and contribute to reflecting an image that lives up to the reality of local sports, especially sports for people with disabilities."

The IWAS Federation is the sole international body that offers such a programme of global competitions. The new championship will feature games with rank records that can help athletes qualify onto the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which makes IWAS Global Games Sharjah 2019 an integral access point for global athletes.