SGG goes on a journey of the worlds of astronomy and wildlife

The programme included many training workshops such as ‘Health and Tourism,’ which comprised lessons on good health habits during the winter tourist season for participants, in addition to key disease prevention methods in winter.

It also gave the participants the opportunity to embark on a scientific journey. Themed ‘Discover Wasit Nature Reserve,’ the trip introduced the brownies to the ecosystem of Al Ramtha, near Wasit Suburb in Sharjah. The girls explored the bird and animal species living in the reserve.

The brownies also took part in a workshop titled ‘Space Sciences’, which offered an introduction to astronomy and the solar system, and an educational trip to Mleiha Archaeological Centre, where the girls engaged in stargazing and learnt about constellations and celestial objects.

Shaikha Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “We organised these training programmes to our girls to aware them about the environment life and seek for more knowledge. The programme is aimed at reinforcing the participants’ knowledge of health and habits during the winter season. We also introduced them to a collection of natural phenomena during the two trips to Wasit Nature Reserve and Mleiha Archaeological Centre.”