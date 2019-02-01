Al Khalidiya Suburb promotes social relations between suburb’s people

The meeting and the gathering between the residents of the Al Khalidiya Suburb Council is an opportunity to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to be the councils of the suburbs link between the government and citizens.

His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council welcomed the attendees, stressing the keenness of the Council to continue its social role in organising meetings between the people, in order to enhance communication among them, and to know the role of the council of the suburb and its activities and events also discussing the proposals, opinions, and issues that serve the people.

Al Marri pointed out that the suburb has an integrated calendar of events during the year 2019 “Year of Tolerance”, so began a series of events to meet with parents.