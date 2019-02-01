Parents Council in Central Region: The importance of defining the generations to UAE poets

  • Friday 01, February 2019 in 11:30 AM
Sharjah24: The Parents Council in Central Region, affiliated to the Sharjah Education Council of the Sharjah Government, stressed the role of all educational institutions and educators in identifying generations in the first generation, especially those who contributed to enriching Emirati culture and poetry.
This came during a visit of the delegation of the Council headed by Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region, and a number of students to the home of poet Ali bin Bakhit bin Sultan Al Amimi.
 
During the visit, the participants exchanged views about the beautiful memories, and the poet narrated a collection of poems, where the poet is a prominent figure in the solution of community issues, and has a fingerprint among the poets of the region in the past and present.