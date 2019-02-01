Abdullah Al Mehyan: SHA signed an agreement with the Grouppo San Donato Italian

Abdullah Al Mehyan said on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” “We are pleased to sign a cooperation agreement with Grupo San Donato Healthcare Group, an established medical group and one of the largest health groups in Italy and Europe in general.”

Abdullah Al Mehyan added that the Authority is seeking through this memorandum to benefit from the expertise in this group, in addition to opening the prospects for investment in Sharjah Health Care City.





Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority said that the aim of signing a memorandum of understanding with the Gruppo San Donato Health Care is to raise the level of health care in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and in the United Arab Emirates in general.