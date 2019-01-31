Sharjah Police carries out a practical security drill at Khalid Port

Sharjah 24: In order to achieve the objectives of the Sharjah Police in line with the strategic objective and vision of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety, the General Directorate of Police Operations, represented by the Security Inspection Department "k9", and the Khalid Port Police Station with the participation of Anti-Narcotics Department and in cooperation with the Federal Administration (K9) and the Sharjah Ports and Customs Department, successfully conducted a practical security drill at Khalid Port in Sharjah.
 The drill aimed to test and raise readiness of "sniffer dogs" specialised in detecting drugs in record time, under different environmental conditions.
 
 Lt. Col. Ahmed Adel, head of the security inspection department, explained that the aim of the exercise is to enhance coordination and cooperation among the participating parties, and to achieve security and safety for the members of the community by enhancing readiness and willingness to deal with all kinds of reports in this regard, and ensure work in the spirit of one team.