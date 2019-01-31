SEWA continues efforts to rationalise water consumption in mosques

The number of rationalising tools that were installed in the mosques in 2018 reached about 1700 in 50 mosques in Sharjah resulting in saving 10.7 million gallons per year, equivalent to AED376 thousand annually out of the value of mosque bills.





The average daily consumption in mosques before installation of rationalising tools was 84,600 gallons and became 55 thousand gallons after installation, saving about 29.4 thousand gallons daily.

Engineer Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority has prepared a specific programme to spread the culture of electricity and water conservation in the Sharjah mosques, in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs.

The programme includes the provision of pamphlets and awareness boards in the mosques and holding training sessions for imams and muezzins about the best methods and practices that can be applied to mosques, to save electricity and water, by switching off air conditioning and lighting lamps in mosques after performing prayers, cooperating with imams and muezzins to formulate and advise worshippers on the importance of rationalising the consumption of electricity and water highlighting the importance of water and electricity for the continuation of life and evolution.