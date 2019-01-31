Abdullah bin Salem, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend wedding reception

The reception was hosted by Major General Ibrahim Salem Al Musharrakh, retired former Commander of the Navy Forces, on the occasion of the wedding of his son "Abdul Rahman" to the daughter of Ahmed Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officers of the armed forces and the police, and a large gathering of family and friends of the bride and groom.

The ceremony was marked by cultural and folkloric songs and dances.