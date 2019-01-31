Brig. Gen. Bin Amer attends Forum of Family Tolerance for the inmates

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer delivered a speech in which he said that the Forum is one of the initiatives that reflects the values of tolerance and ethics and the consistent approach that the UAE wise leadership has established and dedicated to spreading love, peace, coexistence and mutual respect among all citizens and residents of the UAE.

He added “Tolerance is not a shining slogan for the media to boast about, it is an important and fundamental need for all societies. Today, the UAE has become an example of coexistence and tolerance. It hosts more than 200 nationalities with different cultures and religions living in love and harmony.”

He reiterated the keenness of the Sharjah Police Headquarters to launch more initiatives aimed at enhancing the humanitarian conditions of the inmates in line with international laws, conventions and charters on human rights.

At the end of his speech, Brigadier General Bin Amer announced a pleasant surprise during the forum in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance: the release of a Filipino inmate who is financially insolvent, after settling all his debts with the support of NGOs, in addition to a ticket for him and his family members who came from outside the UAE to attend the forum.

For his part, Brigadier Ahmed Shuhail, Director General the Punitive and Correctional Establishment of Sharjah Police, said that six families from the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, Sudan, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have been brought this year, in addition to inviting 14 families from within the UAE and from all nationalities to meet with their relatives.