"Sharjah 24" extends bridges of confidence to the world with 4.5 million viewers

With confidently steady steps, "Sharjah 24" of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), built on confidence bridges with its 4.3 million visitors last year from eight countries in the Arabian Gulf, the Arab world and the United States, while Twitter got the lion’s share of the total number of views hitting 40 million, and 2 million on “YouTube”.

The site published 116 thousand different topics, in both Arabic and English, covering the events of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, and on both the Arab and international levels, where the percentage of viewers in the UAE touching 52.33%, followed by Saudi Arabia with 7.68% visitors. The percentage of views in Egypt, Jordan, Algeria USA, Morocco and Sultanate of Oman hit 5.36%, 4.33%, 3.06%, 3.04%, 2.13% and 1.5% successively.

“Sharjah 24” has achieved high traffic on the world news map to become a trustworthy news reference to political, social and cultural events happening in the Emirate of Sharjah and the wider UAE, with 69 thousand posts published on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, 20 thousand on Youtube and 41 thousand followers on its Instagram account.

In her remarks, Fatima Ibrahim, Chief Editor of “Sharjah 24”, said that the electronic media bear a great responsibility toward the public in publishing reliable news reaching the largest number of users, in light of the spread of what is known as "citizen journalism".

She added: “Here comes the role of electronic media to instantly communicate to the public audience an accurate and direct image." guide

She explained that “Sharjah 24” has set the slogan “The Truth is a Click Away” to be a guide in covering the various news, taking responsibility for 876 thousand subscribed users who spend an average of more than 3 minutes browsing the site, noting that this is a large percentage when dealing with digital media, taking into account the big and radical changes in the nature of the public over the last 20 years.

Fatima Ibrahim pointed out that the number of news published in the Arabic version amounted to 58 thousand pieces and more than 57.5 thousand in the English version.

She concluded: “In the coming period, we are studying introducing artificial intelligence techniques on site, in line with the technological boom in the country and in response to the needs of the public."