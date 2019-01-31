Dr. Tariq bin Khadem: 50 countries take part in IWAS championship

Dr. Bin Khadem thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of IWAS, for his visit to Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped where he inspected final preparations for the IWAS, and his continuous and intensive follow up of the championship.

Dr. Bin Khadem stated that delegations from 50 countries are participating in the event while the number of participants reached 1,000. He added that infrastructures and expansions at the Club have been completed. Al Shaid Shooting Club and American University of Sharjah are also venues of the championship.

He concluded saying that the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has greatly influenced preparations, wishing success to the second edition of the Championship, organised by the Emirate of Sharjah.