SSEF participates in 15th International Education Show 2019

During its participation at the 15th International Education Show 2019, the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation seeks to ensure the contribution of its project which aims to provide various educational services for several orphans.

Commenting on the participation, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has highlighted the Foundation’s keenness in participating in various initiatives, aiming to develop orphans’ competencies and help them to overcome all difficulties and challenges.

Mona Al Suwaidi wished that their participation will attract a great number of visitors who will be briefed on the SSEF project’s objectives and the Foundation’s best practices in the serving orphans.

The project has launched last year, where the total number of orphans who have received educational support reached 523 orphans.