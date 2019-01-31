Ruler of Sharjah arrives in Cairo for a several-day visit

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received at Cairo International Airport by His Excellency Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; and a number of representative of the presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.