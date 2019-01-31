Ruler of Sharjah arrives in Cairo for a several-day visit

  • Thursday 31, January 2019 in 4:32 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday afternoon arrived in Cairo on a visit expected to last several days, during which he will visit a number of scientific centers and institutes, universities and philanthropic organisations, and will meet with senior officials of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussing ways to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received at Cairo International Airport by His Excellency Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; and a number of representative of the presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt. 