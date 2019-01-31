Khawla Al Mulla receives Gambia's Ambassador to the UAE

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the SCC’s Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of, and Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC).

During the meeting, the attendees discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations in all fields, stressing on the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership based on the common interests of the two sides.

Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla has highlighted the role of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in developing relations and enhancing cooperation with Africa, ensuring the promotion of mutual relations.

Concluding the meeting, Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla briefed the attendees on the parliamentary process witnessed by the country in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, underscoring the SCC’s legislative and monitoring agenda.