SSSD organises workshop on child protection mechanisms

The workshop aims at developing the performance and raising the capacities of the workers in the field of child protection and the staff of institutions concerned with child protection and care.

The workshop was presented by Mr. Sherif Bouchadi, SSSD’s Advisor. The workshop focused on the policies of empowering children, protecting them from various dangers and all kinds of violence, as well as child protection mechanisms.

The workshop has also highlighted the importance of boosting coordination among various institutions, as well as various other issues related to child protection.