Sharjah Contact Centre organises a lecture on "Values of Tolerance"

  • Wednesday 30, January 2019 in 9:46 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its strategic plan, the Sharjah Contact Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs, Khorfakkan Branch, Wednesday organised an educational lecture for its staff titled "Values of Tolerance".
 Khadija Khamis Al Naqbi, head of the Centre’s public relations section said that the lecture is part of a bundle of activities and programmes that are consistent with the country’s announcement of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.
 
She stressed that the dissemination and promotion of culture of tolerance in the UAE society is an affirmation of its firm approach toward openness to different cultures and societies and dialogue among peoples on basis of human coexistence and respect for the others.
 
She added that the religious discourse is the most influential and convincing for all groups of society. Hence, the values of tolerance should be clarified from the reality of religion. 
 
The lecturer highlighted the importance of tolerance and its impact on the individual, family and society. 
 
In conclusion, Al Naqbi praised the lecture's themes, which enriched the staff’s knowledge about the values of tolerance in the family as a nucleus of society, as well as its focus on life and work environment.