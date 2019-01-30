SIRA honours Sharjah Police participation in "Emirates: Capital of Security and Prosperity" initiative

  • Wednesday 30, January 2019 in 8:58 PM
  • During the honouring
Sharjah 24: As part of the keenness of Sharjah Police Headquarters to communicate and cooperate with the various bodies and institutions in the UAE from the various sectors, a delegation from the Dubai Government Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) honoured a team from the Sharjah Police’s Department of Sports and Social Activities, with a shield and a certificate of participation during their reception of the Agency’s delegation at the Sharjah Police Officers Club.
The honouring comes in line with the participation of the sports and social activities team in the "Emirates: Capital of Security and Prosperity" initiative organised by the Agency during the country’s celebration of the Flag Day in November last year.
 
The participation of the Sharjah Police team delivered a clear message to the world that all segments of the UAE society are united to preserve the gains achieved by the country under its wise leadership, and to document the event in the Guinness Book of Records.