SDAA, AMPD ink MoU on documentation and archiving

The cooperation and coordination between the two sides are demonstrated through the presentation of Sharjah experience and benefit from the systems and developmental methodologies in the field of archiving and document management, learn about the best practices in this area, and train AMPD staff on the documentation and archiving systems in accordance with the adopted regulations.

The MoU provides for the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides and the achievement of a fruitful strategic partnership through the development of joint main frameworks in order to improve performance and streamline procedures for the development of technical and administrative capabilities in the field of document management and archive.

The MoU was signed at SDAA’s headquarters by Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of SDAA and AMPD Director General Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi.

Commenting on the signing, Salah Salem Al Mahmoud said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is part of the Authority's keenness to achieve best practices in the field of documents and archives, in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his efforts in the field of documentation and archiving in various fields,

For his part, Abdul Rrahman Al Nuaimi, said that the department is constantly seeking to strengthen cooperation between the two sides and achieve fruitful strategic partnership by setting the main joint working frameworks and coordinating with the competent authorities to find current and future cooperation in different aspects of work and exchange of studies and research aimed at improving institutional work.