Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi witnesses live testing of controlling UAV

The testing, organised by the Sharjah Police Headquarters in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, is part of the continuous cooperation with various government and private institutions in the UAE to enhance efforts and exchange practical experiences translating the Ministry of Interior’s vision to support the UAE to become among the best world countries in achieving security and safety.

The testing is aimed at reducing the risk of using UAVs and controlling their movement using special techniques that effectively disrupt communication between the drone and its control devices, especially when flying over areas where vital and sensitive installations are clustered and around airports. These drones pose threat to commercial passenger aircrafts and the safety of passengers. The danger of this type of drones lies in places where there are mass gatherings such as watching matches and places of open ceremonial events.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi praised the success of the testing and its importance in maintaining the security and safety of the community and protecting its properties before honouring the participating officers of the Dubai Police.