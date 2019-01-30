Khalid Al Qasimi inaugurates 15th International Education Show 2019

The UAE’s education market is set to grow from US$4.4 billion in 2017 to $7.1 billion by 2023, according to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group.

The rising participation of educational institutions and increasing student footfalls at the 15th International Education Show 2019 at Expo Centre Sharjah reflect a booming education sector in the country that is continuing to grow on account of rising population and growing preference for private education.

The three-day fair will be attended by more than 100 top universities and colleges from the country and overseas to showcase some of the most sought-after disciplines and professional programmes that have made the International Education Show the most attractive higher education platform for both national and expatriate students.

Al Qasimi toured the exhibition and met with a number of exhibitors and listened to an explanation on the latest academic and educational programmes from a variety of colleges, universities, polytechnics, high schools, technical institutes, and management training centers from all around the world.

"Education is a key pillar of the UAE government’s developmental policies. If the UAE is continuing to lead the region in terms of quality of education, it is because of the government’s efforts in developing a diversified knowledge-based economy. No wonder that the government had set aside more than half of its budget allocation for education and social development last year," said His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

High private school enrolment at the primary level and above is driving demand for higher education programmes in the UAE, with the country having the world’s highest concentration of branch campuses established by international universities.

"The Ministry of Education's move to enhance skill levels of students to meet requirements of the market will have a great impact on the higher education sector in the country. The ministry’s annual study that showed that engineering, IT and business were most in demand among students could also help students make good choices about their futures and at the same time assist educational institutions in equipping themselves accordingly," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

In keeping with the trend, leading institutions from the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Germany, Hungary, Lebanon, Egypt, Pakistan and the UAE are showcasing some of their in-demand educational and professional programmes, scholarships, certificate courses, and career enhancement programmes.

In association with Afairs Exhibitions and Media of India, the show is also hosting the Great India Education Fair, the largest exhibition on studying in India, featuring scores of premier Indian boarding schools, colleges, universities and higher education institutions that offer a variety of academic, professional and vocational programmes.

The show is also featuring career counselling sessions that are a must-attend for visiting students and parents. Educational seminars will be held during the three days.

The ceremony was attended by Radwan Hassan, Consul-General of Indonesia in Dubai, as well as a number of government officials from the educational and academic sectors, and official delegations from several countries.