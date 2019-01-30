Saif Al Midfa: Sharjah is UAE’s education platform

  • Wednesday 30, January 2019 in 6:07 PM
Sharjah 24: The 15th edition of the International Education Show 2019, kicked off in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs in Sharjah; Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and a number of officials and specialists.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Midfa, stated that Expo Centre Sharjah will host the three-day 15th International Education Exhibition in cooperation with the Ministry of Education with the participation of 100 educational institutions, both from the UAE and beyond, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sharjah (SCCI).

Al Midfa added that the Show is of great importance to the Emirate of Sharjah, especially that the emirate is an incubator of culture and the educational platform in the UAE.

He concluded his statement inviting students to visit the distinguished show to familiarise themselves with the various participating universities under one umbrella. 