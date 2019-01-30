Saif Al Midfa: Sharjah is UAE’s education platform

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Midfa, stated that Expo Centre Sharjah will host the three-day 15th International Education Exhibition in cooperation with the Ministry of Education with the participation of 100 educational institutions, both from the UAE and beyond, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sharjah (SCCI).

Al Midfa added that the Show is of great importance to the Emirate of Sharjah, especially that the emirate is an incubator of culture and the educational platform in the UAE.

He concluded his statement inviting students to visit the distinguished show to familiarise themselves with the various participating universities under one umbrella.