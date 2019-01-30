Ittihad Kalba Sport Club, Sharjah Contact Centre discuss cooperation

Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Contact Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) held a coordination meeting with the Kalba Sports & Cultural Club in order to build bridges of cooperation and enhance relations between the two parties.
The meeting was attended by several dignitaries and Club’s members. 
 
During the meeting, the attendees were briefed on the Centre’s various free services, highlighting its objectives and distinguished role in supporting different community Initiatives and activities. 
 
Several dignitaries of the Kalba Sports & Cultural Club have also briefed the attendees on the Club’s various workshops and awareness campaigns that targets the Club’s members. 
 
The Sharjah Contact Centre stressed its keeness to strengthen its relationship with all the government agencies in the emirate of Sharjah.