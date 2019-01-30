30 finalists start Sharjah Leadership Programme

This year’s edition is targeting young employees with an interest in organisational and entrepreneurial development. Throughout the program, they will have opportunity to expand knowledge and expertise designed to assist them in achieving their goals in entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship or social entrepreneurship.

Her Excellency Reem Bin Karam, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu’Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, congratulated the new participants, saying: “I welcome all participants of the 11th edition of SLP and congratulate you on being chosen from among 110 applicants. Your presence here today is the fruition of your dreams and efforts. Standing in front of you, I can see the future of Sharjah and the UAE, a future that is shaped by the firm determination and commitment of its youth, who believe in their abilities to make a real difference with today’s achievements and those of the future.”

The 11th edition of SLP is centered on 4 areas: retail; art and design; manufacturing and start-ups & SMEs, with modules in leadership and 21st century skills, and site visits to top organizations to acquire knowledge in best practices. The sessions and lectures cover digital innovation, public speaking, data analytics, strategic planning, and business negotiation skills, among others.

The selection of this edition relied on a holistic approach in assessing the applicants. The ideal candidate possessed the right mix of analytical and behavioral skills necessary for learning in an intensive program agenda, as well as displayed goal-orientation and potential for leadership.

The chosen candidates hold managerial positions in UAE’s public and private sector entities, including the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Police to private banks, among many others. As part of the program, the finalists will undertake a 10-day educational visit to Italy, during which they will have a 5 day academic visit to SDA Bocconi, one of the program’s academic partners. The field trip, tailormade in line with each participant’s professional specialisation, will give the participants international exposure to best practices in innovation.

Graduates of SLP’s 11th edition will receive certificates from AUS and Italian academic partner SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan, on successful completion of the program.

With over 400 graduates to date, SLP was launched in 2007 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and chaired by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Sharjah Ruler. One of the most successful leadership programs in the country, it imparts professional training combined with insights into advanced technologies to improve business performance.