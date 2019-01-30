104 participants during 16th edition of SAVW

Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, said that around 15 applications failed to comply with the conditions, resulting in a systematic exclusion of some participations.

Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi has called on the participants to fully respect the SAVW ‘s time limit and its required conditions.

Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi pointed out that this year the Award’s registration process was conducted electronically through the official platform of the Award, aiming to obtain transparent and accurate results.

She added that Award’s specialised team worked to sort out the electronically registered applications, determining whether the applications also conformed to the Award’s conditions. The specialised team will then start the evaluation process according to Award’s criteria and conditions.