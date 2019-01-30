Family Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council reviews NAMA’s efforts

  • Wednesday 30, January 2019 in 3:52 PM
Sharjah 24: Within its forth ordinary session of the ninth Legislative Chapter, the Family Affairs Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council reviewed the efforts of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), at its headquarters in the Executive office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
During the meeting, the Committee reviewed all NAMA’s efforts and achievements, highlighting the great support provided by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi , Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in empowering women especially in the economic field.
 
The attendees discussed various topics on the meeting’s agenda, stressing on NAMA’s most significant achievement, activities, and initiatives to empower women and enhance their various contributions in the economic activity.  
 
The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries .